Nottingham mixing ban: Can you meet friends if there's a local lockdown?

Dozens defy new 'rule of six' at anti-lockdown protest in Nottingham, UK
Dozens defied the government's new 'rule of six' guidelines and attended a "COVID truth tour" protest in Nottingham on September 14.
Footage shows a large group of anti-lockdown protesters gathered..
Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen a doctor for 70 years
Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen his doctor in 70 YEARS and puts his well-being down to eating a hot meal each day and climbing the stairs of his local church. Bernard Lawes, 87, never..