Nottingham mixing ban: Can you meet friends if there's a local lockdown?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dozens defy new 'rule of six' at anti-lockdown protest in Nottingham, UK



Dozens defied the government's new 'rule of six' guidelines and attended a "COVID truth tour" protest in Nottingham on September 14. Footage shows a large group of anti-lockdown protesters gathered.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:11 Published 3 weeks ago Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen a doctor for 70 years



Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen his doctor in 70 YEARS and puts his well-being down to eating a hot meal each day and climbing the stairs of his local church. Bernard Lawes, 87, never.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published on September 8, 2020

Tweets about this