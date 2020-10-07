Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mindy Kaling teases ‘really funny’ Legally Blonde 3 – and reveals she got the job by asking Reese Witherspoon to ‘bend and snap’

PinkNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Legally Blonde 3 writer Mindy Kaling gushed about collaborating with Reese Witherspoon on the highly-anticipated sequel. On Tuesday (October 3) Kaling spoke to Good Morning America about quarantining, keeping busy and her involvement in Legally Blonde 3. The actor, comedian, producer and writer said she was “nervous,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3' 00:57

 Mindy Kaling was "nervous" about writing the script for the third Legally Blonde movie because the first one was so "iconic"

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mindy Kaling has teased that 'Legally Blonde 3' is going to be a 'great movie' [Video]

Mindy Kaling has teased that 'Legally Blonde 3' is going to be a 'great movie'

Mindy Kaling has teased that fans are going to love seeing where Elle Woods is in life in the third 'Legally Blonde' film.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Mindy Kaling Credits The 'Bend & Snap' For Getting Her The Job of Writing 'Legally Blonde 3'

 Mindy Kaling has opened up about the status of Legally Blonde 3, which she’s writing the script for. During her interview with Good Morning America, the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this