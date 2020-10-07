Global  
 

High demand led to Lanarkshire ambulance delays

Daily Record Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
High demand led to Lanarkshire ambulance delaysAn apology has been issued by the ambulance service following waits experienced by some patients this week.
