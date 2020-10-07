Global  
 

Obviously, Donald Trump’s hare-brained balcony stunt has been given a full Broadway makeover in the style of Evita

PinkNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is transformed into Evita in a brilliant parody of his worrying COVID-19 balcony stunt. Trump defied isolation requirements as he returned to the White House from hospital on Monday evening (October 5) before being cleared of COVID-19, amid reports that he had gotten “bored” during his stay at...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes 00:45

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi for nearly a week and a half since late September. According to Business Insider, House Speaker...

