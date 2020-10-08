Mike Pence and Kamala Harris trade blows over Covid in debate
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris began their vice presidential debate by sparring over the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus, a point that highlighted the parties’ sharply conflicting visions for a nation in crisis.
