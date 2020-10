You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources England v Wales: Match preview



England will return to Wembley for the first time in 2020 with aninternational friendly against Wales on October 8. Take a look at the statshere. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 20 hours ago Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party



England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 21 hours ago Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash



Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this