Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baraclough backing his Northern Ireland boys to be a knockout

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Baraclough backing his Northern Ireland boys to be a knockoutWelcome to cup football, Northern Ireland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baraclough: Norway were ruthless [Video]

Baraclough: Norway were ruthless

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough gives his reaction to his sides heavy 5-1 defeat to Norway and admits that Norway were just simply too ruthless in front of goal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:42Published
'Newcastle could take Lewis to next level' [Video]

'Newcastle could take Lewis to next level'

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Jamal Lewis' potential transfer to Newcastle is an exciting opportunity for the full-back.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:22Published
Baraclough 'bitterly disappointed' over Sykes [Video]

Baraclough 'bitterly disappointed' over Sykes

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he is ‘bitterly disappointed’ midfielder Mark Sykes has switched his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this