|
|
|
Baraclough backing his Northern Ireland boys to be a knockout
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Welcome to cup football, Northern Ireland.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Baraclough: Norway were ruthless
Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough gives his reaction to his sides heavy 5-1 defeat to Norway and admits that Norway were just simply too ruthless in front of goal.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:42Published
|
'Newcastle could take Lewis to next level'
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says Jamal Lewis' potential transfer to Newcastle is an exciting opportunity for the full-back.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:22Published
|
Baraclough 'bitterly disappointed' over Sykes
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he is ‘bitterly disappointed’ midfielder Mark Sykes has switched his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:10Published
Tweets about this
|