Gogglebox star's fury after vile fans racially abuse girlfriend Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tom is one of the Channel 4 show's most popular cast members, alongside the likes of Giles and Mary, Pete and Sophie, Ellie and Izzy, and Jenny and Lee. Tom is one of the Channel 4 show's most popular cast members, alongside the likes of Giles and Mary, Pete and Sophie, Ellie and Izzy, and Jenny and Lee. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this