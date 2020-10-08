Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second national lockdown fears intensify as pubs in north of England shut

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Second national lockdown fears intensify as pubs in north of England shutAs the number of coronavirus cases continues to soar in areas like the North West and North East, the PM is poised to take action.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England?

Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England? 01:59

 Plans to shut pubs and restaurants in larger parts of northern England, tobring down soaring coronavirus rates, have been agreed, according to reports.Labour politicians in the north of England have reacted with anger to theleaked proposals, while some Tory rebels are also unhappy. The issue will...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions [Video]

Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
North East lockdown: 10pm curfew for pubs [Video]

North East lockdown: 10pm curfew for pubs

The Health Secretary has announced strict lockdown rules for the North East of England including more investment for the NHS.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 08:53Published
New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases [Video]

New restrictions expected for North East amid rising Covid-19 cases

The North East looks set to become the latest area in England to come underlocal restrictions as coronavirus cases rise. The restrictions will reportedlyapply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this