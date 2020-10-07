Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid in Scotland: What are the new lockdown rules?

BBC Local News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The restrictions have been tightened again in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Scotland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions

Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions 02:01

 Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scotland postpones lockdown changes [Video]

Scotland postpones lockdown changes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Students not at fault for surging coronavirus cases

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted students are not to blame for a rise incoronavirus outbreaks, as she announced a record daily total of new Covid-19cases. Hundreds of students at universities across..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement on coronavirusas measures tighten across the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Latest local lockdown rules for Scotland as Nicola Sturgeon announces new restrictions
Telegraph.co.uk

Lockdown latest: new restrictions on pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland

 Which? explains the dates and rules around the latest lockdown changes in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Which?


Tweets about this