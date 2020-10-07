Covid in Scotland: What are the new lockdown rules?
Wednesday, 7 October 2020
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The restrictions have been tightened again in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Scotland.
18 hours ago
Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...
Scotland faces 16 days of tougher Covid restrictions 02:01
