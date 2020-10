Stirling MP Alyn Smith says under-fire Margaret Ferrier must resign Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Stirling's SNP MP Alyn Smith says with "a heavy heart" he agrees with the First Minister in calling for shamed MP Margaret Ferrier to quit. Stirling's SNP MP Alyn Smith says with "a heavy heart" he agrees with the First Minister in calling for shamed MP Margaret Ferrier to quit. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this