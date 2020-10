Ruth Davidson calls for judicial inquiry into Alex Salmond probe 'scandal' Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The Scottish Tory leader accused Nicola Sturgeon's Government of "wilfully obstructing" a Holyrood committee and spoke in favour of a judge-led investigation. The Scottish Tory leader accused Nicola Sturgeon's Government of "wilfully obstructing" a Holyrood committee and spoke in favour of a judge-led investigation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this