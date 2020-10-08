|
National Trust to cut 1,300 jobs in move to save £100million of annual costs
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
THE NATIONAL Trust have confirmed that about 1,300 jobs are to go as part of plans to save £100million of annual costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
