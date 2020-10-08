National Trust to cut 1,300 jobs in move to save £100million of annual costs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Debenhams to axe 2,500 jobs in bid to cut costs



Debenhams is to axe 2,500 jobs across its stores and warehouses as theretailer looks to slash costs after sales were impacted by the coronaviruslockdown. The department store business is scrapping.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on August 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources 1,300 jobs go at National Trust as it faces coronavirus funding losses Almost 1,300 jobs are to go at the National Trust, as it seeks to save £100 million of annual costs as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago





Tweets about this