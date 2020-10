Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe withdraws from England Under-21 squad Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe had withdrawn from the England Under-21s squad, with Tottenham’s Brandon Austin called up in his place. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this