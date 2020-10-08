|
Patti LuPone dons a MAGA hat and dusts off an iconic showtune to tell Donald Trump in no uncertain terms: “Kindly f**k off’
Patti LuPone has told Donald Trump to “kindly f**k off” in a spectacular showtune duet with Randy Rainbow. LuPone dueted with the singer and comedian in a song called “If Donald Got Fired”, sung to the tune of “If Momma Was Married” from the classic musical Gypsy. The video opens...
