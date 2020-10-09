Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronation Street’s new Todd Grimshaw teases his ‘battle-hardened’ take on the historic gay character

PinkNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
New Todd Grimshaw actor, Gareth Pierce, has opened up about what it was like to play the “battle hardened” gay Coronation Street character. Pierce will make his Coronation Street on Friday (October 9) as Todd, who became the show’s first ever gay character when he was first introduced in 2001. Todd was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! New villain Mick targets Todd and Gary [Video]

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! New villain Mick targets Todd and Gary

Coming up on Coronation Street... newcomer Mick holds the Grimshaws at gunpoint and beats up Gary.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:46Published
Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Eileen faces shocks over Todd [Video]

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Eileen faces shocks over Todd

Coming up on Coronation Street... Todd Grimshaw's return could spell trouble for Eileen.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:39Published
Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Michael fights for Grace [Video]

Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Michael fights for Grace

Coming up on Coronation Street... Michael tries to keep Grace and Tianna in his life.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this