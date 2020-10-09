Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group on brink of collapse putting 24,000 jobs at risk
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group on brink of collapse putting 24,000 jobs at risk
Friday, 9 October 2020 (
18 minutes ago
)
The group also owns the Peacocks and Jaegar brands
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Edinburgh Woollen Mill on the brink of insolvency with 24,000 jobs at risk
High street fashion chain Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM), which owns Peacocks and Jaeger, is close to collapse, with 24,000 jobs in the balance, according to...
Belfast Telegraph
1 hour ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Nobel Peace Prize
Los Angeles Lakers
National Basketball Association
Joe Biden
Mike Pence
Kamala Harris
Google
Amazon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion
Mindy Kaling
World Food Programme
Blake Jenner
WORTH WATCHING
Trump lashes back at Michigan Governor Whitmer
U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump
The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate