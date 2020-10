You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here Are The New Lockdown Tiers



England is simplifying the local lockdown restrictions to a tiered system, which will impact what social contact communities can have and how businesses continue to operate as coronavirus cases rise.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 1 hour ago Scots complying well with new coronavirus rules, says Sturgeon



Compliance with new coronavirus restrictions put in place on Friday has beenβ€œgood”, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Pubs and restaurants in the central belthave been ordered to close, while elsewhere.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 3 hours ago Pubs in Glasgow shut as new 6pm curfew begins



Pubs in Glasgow have shut at 6pm for the first time as new curfew rules begin. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon put the rules in place across a number of areas in the country in an attempt to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Brooklyn bishop: 'Outrageous' NY coronavirus restrictions ignore church successes CNA Staff, Oct 7, 2020 / 04:33 pm (CNA).- The Bishop of Brooklyn has strongly criticized the re-imposition of strict coronavirus rules on places of worship in...

CNA 5 days ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes



Tweets about this