Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen narrowly escaped being ‘beaten senseless’ by far-right thugs over gay cage fight scene

PinkNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed that he narrowly escaped being “beaten senseless” by far-right thugs while filming a controversial scene in Bruno. The Borat star wrote an article for Time magazine, in which he explained how a riot almost erupted when he staged a gay love scene for his 2009 mockumentary. Cohen...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: 'I was wearing a bulletproof vest': Sacha Baron Cohen feared for his life making Borat 2

'I was wearing a bulletproof vest': Sacha Baron Cohen feared for his life making Borat 2 01:09

 Comedy star Sacha Baron Cohen has admitted he feared for his life while making 'Borat 2'.

