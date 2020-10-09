|
Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen narrowly escaped being ‘beaten senseless’ by far-right thugs over gay cage fight scene
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed that he narrowly escaped being “beaten senseless” by far-right thugs while filming a controversial scene in Bruno. The Borat star wrote an article for Time magazine, in which he explained how a riot almost erupted when he staged a gay love scene for his 2009 mockumentary. Cohen...
