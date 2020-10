West Lothian Council proving apprentice scheme is a pathway to full-time work Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The most recent graduates from their apprentice schemes have moved onto full-time work after completing their training The most recent graduates from their apprentice schemes have moved onto full-time work after completing their training 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this