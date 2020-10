Sturgeon stirs up controversy as she declares Jaffa Cake a 'definite biscuit' Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Many social media commentators were left scratching their heads after the First Minister made the comment during the Scottish Government's coronavirus press briefing. Many social media commentators were left scratching their heads after the First Minister made the comment during the Scottish Government's coronavirus press briefing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this