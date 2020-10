Mohammad Badruzzaman RT @TowerHamletsNow: We are delighted to learn that Dabirul Islam Choudhury, who inspired us all with his fundraising efforts earlier this… 1 minute ago

Angryoldman Anyone who has received an honour in the Queen's Birthday list, please return it. This government has shown that th… https://t.co/pd0fQojKzH 2 minutes ago

Xenia Horne Harpist 🎵🎶🎵 RT @philbertpauken: ..still in shock, but can now confirm that I’ve been awarded an #MBE for services to music in HM the Queen’s Birthday H… 4 minutes ago

Maggie Humphries 3.5% RT @WelshGasDoc: Absolutely stunned and humbled to have been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. This award is not just for me, it’s… 4 minutes ago

David Moore RT @RoyalMarines: Revealed: @RoyalNavy and @RoyalMarines recipients in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020. Congratulations to all our m… 9 minutes ago

Nicholas a Mills RT @RoyalAirForce: Congratulations to all Royal Air Force personnel who have been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List f… 9 minutes ago