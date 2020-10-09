Global  
 

Covid in Scotland: Your questions answered on the new restrictions

BBC News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
As a 16-day period of additional Covid restrictions begins, we answer your most common questions about the new rules.
 Nicola Sturgeon has announced new, tougher lockdown measures to counter the spread of coronavirus in Scotland. The first minister said the new restrictions are intended to be a “short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...

