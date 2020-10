Gay conservative pundit Darren Grimes faces police probe after horrific ‘racist’ interview with historian David Starkey Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Police are investigating conservative commentator Darren Grimes on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred over a horrific “racist” interview with historian David Starkey. Starkey was widely condemned in June when, in an interview with Grimes, he claimed that slavery was not a genocide because “so many... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this