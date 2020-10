'Best reason to be late!' Kate Middleton delights first-year students at University of Derby



The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, visit first-year students at the University of Derby on Tuesday (October 7), making the filmer, Chiedza Matusa, late for her lecture. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton speak to local workers impacted by the Australian bushfires



Duchess of Cambridge heard from local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, a small community off the south of Australia, who were impacted by devastating bushfires earlier this.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago