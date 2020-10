Liam Williams: Welshman stops Andrew Robinson in first round Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Liam Williams continues towards a world title shot by retaining his British middleweight title with a first-round stoppage win over Andrew Robinson. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Collision Course: Volume 9 - First Round



Check out some of the biggest hits of the first round, including monster checks from Milan Lucic, Shea Weber, Hayden Fleury and Buddy Robinson Credit: NHL Duration: 02:52 Published on September 2, 2020

Tweets about this