Covid MP Margaret Ferrier blasts critics for comparing her to Dominic Cummings Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The 60-year-old, who was suspended by the SNP, said her apology for travelling to Glasgow from Westminster after testing positive for the deadly virus showed her remorse. The 60-year-old, who was suspended by the SNP, said her apology for travelling to Glasgow from Westminster after testing positive for the deadly virus showed her remorse. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions



A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure tobreach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to havefound themselves in the spotlight over lockdown.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this