Robert Jenrick dismisses call for constituency fund probe Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Labour presses Robert Jenrick over a £25m grant, but he insists the process was "perfectly normal". 👓 View full article

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has dismissed suggestions from Labour that a £25m regeneration grant to his Newark constituency was improper. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

