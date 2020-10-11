168 new positive tests in Stoke-on-Trent & Staffs as UK Covid cases pass 600,000

Expert Darkly Warns Next Three Months To Be 'Darkest Of The Entire Pandemic'
Michael Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
And according to HuffPost, he has a grim prognostication for the next six to..
India witnesses 61,871 new COVID-19 cases, 1,033 deaths in last 24 hours
In last 24 hours India witnessed 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths. The total coronavirus cases in India has reached 74,94,552 (dip by 341 since y'day) while active cases stands at 7,83,311..
New York State Using Micro-Cluster Strategy To Slow COVID Spread
New York has a new micro-cluster strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Red zone neighborhoods will get targeted testing and tougher enforcement on restrictions; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.