Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland vs Slovakia

Daily Record Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Scotland vs SlovakiaScotland vs Slovakia
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Scotland need to park Israel win, focus on Slovakia'

'Scotland need to park Israel win, focus on Slovakia' 01:55

 Scotland need to 'park' their win over Israel and put all of their focus on the upcoming Nations League fixture against Slovakia, says Sky Sports News' Mark Benstead.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Scotland v Slovakia: Callum McGregor says squad is 'happy and together'

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Uefa Nations League game between Scotland and Slovakia.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily Record

'Real sense of happiness and togetherness' for Scotland

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Uefa Nations League game between Scotland and Slovakia.
BBC News


Tweets about this

EtrangeraSeoul

Je vis l'enfer. RT @5liveSport: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland 🆚 Slovakia 🇸🇰 🎙️ Your third and final commentary of the day is here 📋 Here's how #SCOSVK line-up Listen… 38 seconds ago

green_loon

Blue-Green Loon RT @sotaseleven: Jan Gregus and Slovakia take on Scotland in UEFA Nations League play today at 1:45 p.m. 48 seconds ago

kieran_ashton1

Kieran Ashton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪 RT @ScotlandNT: Your Scotland team taking on Slovakia in the UEFA #NationsLeague this evening. #SCOSVK https://t.co/7Hoq6bmhip 1 minute ago

BBCSportScot

BBC Sport Scotland Follow all the build-up to Scotland's Nations League game against Slovakia... https://t.co/5ogjXWuh4A https://t.co/qpaVMmr5bQ 2 minutes ago

bettingvillage

The Betting Village Scotland v Slovakia Here: https://t.co/JvgiS6t2AY 18+ begambleaware #ad https://t.co/LREItI9132 2 minutes ago

EdLiveSport

Edinburgh Live Sport ICYMI | Scotland v Slovakia TV channel and kick off time as Hibs duo could make debuts https://t.co/cpgEFZFs81 https://t.co/IyQwJmsIlL 3 minutes ago

CorbettSports

CorbettSports #SCOSVK 7.45pm Match Odds Scotland Evs Draw 11/5 Slovakia 13/5 Win & BTTS Scotland 10/3 Slovakia 13/2… https://t.co/M0iVayvPTE 4 minutes ago

ScotsmanSport

Scotsman Sport 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 v 🇸🇰 Fans react to Andrew Considine's first cap 🗣️ 2020 is saved 🗣️ Hope for everyone 🗣️ Feel like a prou… https://t.co/XWi82KjbBe 6 minutes ago