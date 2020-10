You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK PM faces new leadership obstacles



Boris Johnson should be enjoying a golden period but his leadership has fallen under a cloud. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 5 days ago Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago Brexit briefing: 88 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this