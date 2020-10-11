Global  
 

Match winner Lyndon Dykes says he 'feels at home' with the Scotland squad

BBC News Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Striker Lyndon Dykes, who scored the winner against Slovakia, says he hopes he can remain unbeaten in a Scotland top for another while...
