Royal Mint releases first coin commemorating itself Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Royal Mint is now based in Llantrisant, South Wales – but its history is intertwined with the Tower of London The Royal Mint is now based in Llantrisant, South Wales – but its history is intertwined with the Tower of London 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Royal Mint releases Winnie the Pooh coin



The Royal Mint has today revealed its latest coin - a Winnie the Pooh 50p thathas taken the original and much-loved illustrations of the beloved bear andtransformed them on to a UK coin for the first.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago Rare 1794 Silver Dollar Is Hitting The Auction Block



A 1794 Silver Dollar believed to possibly the first to be struck by the US Mint is hitting the auction block. The coin known as the "Flowing Hair" dollar, features a portrait of Lady Liberty on one.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on September 4, 2020

Tweets about this