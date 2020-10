Why opinion polls help give an accurate feel for current issues Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

With the US election coming up, we're going to hear a lot about what the latest US polls say. But how do they actually work? How do you ask only 1,000 people and be able to say what the whole of Northern Ireland thinks? With the US election coming up, we're going to hear a lot about what the latest US polls say. But how do they actually work? How do you ask only 1,000 people and be able to say what the whole of Northern Ireland thinks? 👓 View full article