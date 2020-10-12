Global  
 

British Airways boss Alex Cruz steps down

Wales Online Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
British Airways boss Alex Cruz steps downThe carrier’s parent company, IAG, announced that he has been replaced by Sean Doyle
