Molly-Mae Hague issues apology after slamming 'grim' Italy food Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The Love Island star took aim at the restaurants she visited while on a trip to the culinary hotspot in Europe. The Love Island star took aim at the restaurants she visited while on a trip to the culinary hotspot in Europe. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this