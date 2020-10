You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tory MPs signal intention to rebel to guarantee UK food standards in new law Boris Johnson was facing a growing rebellion over the need to protect UK food standards in future trade deals following a Tory backlash in the Commons.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



Government overturns measures aiming to guarantee UK food standards in new law MPs have overturned measures aimed at protecting UK food standards in future trade deals, despite a Tory backlash in the Commons.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



UK should be beacon on animal welfare, says MP MPs have overturned measures aimed at protecting UK food standards in future trade deals, despite a Tory backlash.

Hereford Times 23 hours ago





Tweets about this