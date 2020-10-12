Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres, Matt Bomer and Neil Patrick Harris lead messages of LGBT+ love and support on National Coming Out Day

PinkNews Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
LGBT+ celebrities and allies are sending message of love and support to their queer fans in celebration of National Coming Out Day. The annual day presents an opportunity to speak candidly about experiences of coming out, supporting and empowering others as they prepare to come out of the closet. For The Boys in the Band...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: National Coming Out Day Observed by LGBT Community in San Francisco

National Coming Out Day Observed by LGBT Community in San Francisco 02:26

 Sunday is “National Coming Out Day,” an invitation to those identifying as LGBT to go public with their feelings and the goal is to provide a safe space and day for them to do so. John Ramos reports. (10-10-20)

