Rochelle and Marvin Humes welcome baby son Blake

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Rochelle and Marvin Humes have welcomed a baby son.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rochelle and Marvin Humes welcome baby son Blake Hampton Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes welcome baby son Blake Hampton Humes 01:10

 Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have welcomed their third child into the world, baby boy Blake Hampton Humes.

