SNL guest host Bill Burr doesn’t understand Pride Month because gay people were ‘never enslaved’. Yes, really Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Saturday Night Live guest host Bill Burr has attracted criticism for opening the show with a tired monologue about Pride Month. The King of Staten Island star, who guest-hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend (October 10), started the night on a not-exactly-original note by moaning about cancel culture and punching... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Psychopomp Gecko RT @PinkNews: SNL guest host Bill Burr doesn't understand Pride Month because gay people were 'never enslaved'. Yes, really https://t.co/hi… 39 minutes ago PinkNews SNL guest host Bill Burr doesn't understand Pride Month because gay people were 'never enslaved'. Yes, really https://t.co/hiCf4RW3db 1 hour ago Ben Rickel I love Bill Burr so I was excited to see him host SNL. Didn’t realize Jack White was the musical guest, and holy SH… https://t.co/OruQEAXfFP 5 hours ago Rachel O'Brien RT @ddunchained: “Saturday Night Live” honors EVH with a clip of Eddie playing “Stompin’ 8H” from 1987. Plus, guest host Bill Burr wears a… 8 hours ago Cullen Martin @DeathCar72 Wondering.... who at NBC decided that LAST NIGHT would be the *perfect* time to bring Bill Burr on as a guest host? 16 hours ago Andrew Autio Bill Burr & Jack White was the best host/musical guest combo on #SNL in a long time. The tribute to Eddie Van Halen… https://t.co/BElzu3Cfhm 19 hours ago OG BARZ PKA PFISHERMANhttps://www.youtube.com/watc RT @ThatEricAlper: 'SNL' has nameed Jack White as Musical Guest after dropping Morgan Wallen. Bill Burr will host and he will be awesome. h… 20 hours ago Mike Kearney Bill Burr was amazing. Jack White is a God. Both were on SNL, and I only watched the highlights. Sad, how far that… https://t.co/WrwoNlQr96 20 hours ago

