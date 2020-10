Nottingham's Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall awarded £851,604 Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Cultural Recovery Fund will allow the venue to fully physically prepare for a Covid-19 safe re-opening for audiences. The Cultural Recovery Fund will allow the venue to fully physically prepare for a Covid-19 safe re-opening for audiences. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this