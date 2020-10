You Might Like

Tweets about this Curtis 🏳️‍🌈 RT @PinkNews: Labour MP Rosie Duffield thinks it's 'incredibly rude' Harry Potter stars came out swinging for trans rights https://t.co/Zq7… 27 minutes ago Bret Carbone RT @pinknews: Labour MP Rosie Duffield thinks it’s ‘incredibly rude’ Harry Potter stars came out swinging for trans… https://t.co/ZVEv8r5tWw 1 hour ago PinkNews Labour MP Rosie Duffield thinks it's 'incredibly rude' Harry Potter stars came out swinging for trans rights https://t.co/Zq7f9cR2XJ 1 hour ago Ouroboros Loops RT @IWTheDarkPrince: She ain't stopping. Transphobia has no place in the Labour Party, and if the leadership thinks it does, there's no pla… 3 hours ago Libby Purves RT @davidrhyselward: Hear, hear! @lib_thinks excellent on @MattChorley this morning. Talking Rosie Duffield furore, she says there’s a prob… 3 hours ago David Elward Hear, hear! @lib_thinks excellent on @MattChorley this morning. Talking Rosie Duffield furore, she says there’s a p… https://t.co/uwQRLQK9ow 4 hours ago