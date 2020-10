'Three gobshites' snuck onto Matt Damon film set by pretending to check on the cows Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A Meath man has revealed how he blagged his way within five feet of Matt Damon on the movie set of The Last Duel last week - by pretending to check on the cows. A Meath man has revealed how he blagged his way within five feet of Matt Damon on the movie set of The Last Duel last week - by pretending to check on the cows. 👓 View full article

