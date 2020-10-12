Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Every Birmingham tier 2 lockdown rule as Boris Johnson unveils new system

Tamworth Herald Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Every Birmingham tier 2 lockdown rule as Boris Johnson unveils new systemIn many ways, the second tier of the lockdown has been the least speculated about, with all eyes in the north west aimed at the highest level, tier 3.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close

Prime Minister announces Liverpool pubs and gyms to close 01:48

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains the new Covid-19 three-tier alert levelsbeing rolled out in the UK. The Liverpool area faces the tightest restrictionswith pubs and gyms told to close.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM: We must act now [Video]

PM: We must act now

Prime Minister Boris Johnson explains why he has announced a new three-tier system for coronavirus restrictions in England.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published
PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published
PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet [Video]

PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson confirms new restrictions in three-tier lockdown system

 Pubs in the highest tier of Britain’s new lockdown rules will be banned from selling alcohol, unless you are drinking it with a meal
Hertfordshire Mercury Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserTamworth HeraldHull Daily Mail

What the tier system means for Worcestershire

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new three-tier lockdown system across England, placing every town and city into a risk level.
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail

New Kent coronavirus map shows areas where infection is surging highest

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just laid out a new three-tier lockdown system to address rising COVID-19 rates
Kent and Sussex Courier


Tweets about this

BTUB40

BRIAN TRAVERS RT @WPB_WestMids: Johnson has announced a 'tier 2' lock-down in Birmingham. Some of the restrictions include only households being allowe… 3 hours ago

WPB_WestMids

Workers Party of Britain - West Midlands Johnson has announced a 'tier 2' lock-down in Birmingham. Some of the restrictions include only households being… https://t.co/NGwD08nmos 4 hours ago

SmokeyNPaul

Prometheus2093 Every Birmingham tier 2 lockdown rule as Boris Johnson unveils new system https://t.co/3c3qPncJXH 6 hours ago

hodgehillvicar

Al Barrett RT @birmingham_live: Every Birmingham tier 2 lockdown rule we know so far as Boris Johnson unveils new system https://t.co/4Xdz05NIMT 6 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Every Birmingham tier 2 lockdown rule we know so far as Boris Johnson unveils new system https://t.co/4Xdz05NIMT 7 hours ago