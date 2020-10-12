Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pete Buttigieg expertly breaks down Amy Coney Barrett’s ominous Supreme Court opening statement

PinkNews Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg has expertly broken down the ominous Supreme Court opening statement from Amy Coney Barrett, calling it “a pathway to judicial activism cloaked in judicial humility”. The gay former presidential hopeful was being interviewed on MSNBC’s AM Joy on Sunday (11 October) when Barrett released her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Senate Moving Forward With Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings

Senate Moving Forward With Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings 02:16

 The push to replace late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with conservative originalist Amy Coney Barrett on the US. Supreme Court is setting off some contentious clashes. Britt Conway reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden [Video]

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published
Protesters, supporters gather outside SCOTUS for Amy Coney Barrett's hearings [Video]

Protesters, supporters gather outside SCOTUS for Amy Coney Barrett's hearings

Amy Coney Barrett protesters could be heard saying, "No confirmation until inauguration," while supporters said "we have the votes."

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:27Published
Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare [Video]

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers hoped Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Senator Graham's opening statement at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

 In his opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthy

Trump Supreme Court nominee Barrett gives opening statement

 Read Amy Coney Barrett's full opening statement prepared ahead of the Supreme Court hearings
Haaretz

Klobuchar tells Barrett: 'I think this hearing is a sham'

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett a "sham" while using...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ABA JournalUpworthy

Tweets about this