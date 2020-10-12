|
Craig Dawson: West Ham sign Watford defender on loan
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- West Ham sign Watford defender Craig Dawson on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.
