Hugh Grant says he is enjoying playing ‘leading man in love’ less often Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hugh Grant has said he is enjoying his acting career more now he is playing the “leading man in love” less often. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maurice movie (1987) - James Wilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves



Maurice movie trailer (1987) - Plot synopsis: After his lover rejects him, a young man trapped by the oppressiveness of Edwardian society tries to come to terms with and accept his.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:27 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this