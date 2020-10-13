Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dawn French says racism against Lenny Henry was so bad cops had to move in

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Dawn French says racism against Lenny Henry was so bad cops had to move inThe pair were married for 25 years until their split in 2010.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this