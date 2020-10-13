Global  
 

Can you go on holiday in UK in three tier lockdown system?

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Can you go on holiday in UK in three tier lockdown system?Birmingham City Council's official guidance states: "While you can still go on holiday, it can only be with people you live with, or your support bubble.
 England will be carved up into 'medium', 'high', or 'very high' local Covid-19 alert areas under a new three-tier lockdown system The classification of areas will determine what type of appropriate intervention is made to combat local coronavirus outbreaks. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook...

