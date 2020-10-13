|
Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain weighs in on Paul Hollywood’s controversial ‘NHS’ rainbow bagels
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain was decidedly unimpressed with Paul Hollywood’s claim that rainbow bagels “represent the NHS”. The beloved Bake Off champion and TV personality was asked to weigh in on “the rainbow bagel debate”, which saw Hollywood roundly mocked on social media...
